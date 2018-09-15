Monroe Capital (MRCC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $286.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.14%. sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman acquired 8,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 630.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 62.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

