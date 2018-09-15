Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.26 and a fifty-two week high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $2,059,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,815 shares in the company, valued at $88,127,617.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $2,659,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,726,017.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,259 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,897 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “$141.80” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

