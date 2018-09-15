Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TAP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $87.88.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $171,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,421.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,519,000 after purchasing an additional 686,032 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 60.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 48.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 126,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

