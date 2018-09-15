MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Director Buys $27,180.00 in Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) Director James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 13th, James Christopher Hunt bought 2,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,820.00.
- On Thursday, September 6th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00.
- On Thursday, August 30th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00.
- On Tuesday, September 4th, James Christopher Hunt bought 2,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00.
- On Tuesday, June 26th, James Christopher Hunt bought 125,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00.
Shares of MMAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 10,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.31. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 32.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About MMA Capital Management
MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.
Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.