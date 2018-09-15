MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Director Buys $27,180.00 in Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) Director James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, James Christopher Hunt bought 2,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,820.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, James Christopher Hunt bought 2,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, James Christopher Hunt bought 125,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00.

Shares of MMAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 10,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.31. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 32.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MMA Capital Management stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of MMA Capital Management worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

