MKS Instruments (MKSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.03. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $117,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,397.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 510,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 385,102 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,084.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 313,772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $17,939,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

