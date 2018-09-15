Mitel Networks (MITL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitel Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.05.

MITL stock remained flat at $$11.01 during trading on Friday. 1,130,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.29. Mitel Networks has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Mitel Networks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitel Networks news, Director Benjamin Ball sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $233,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Abbott sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $26,952.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $83,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,019 shares of company stock worth $472,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,880,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,022,000. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,626,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

