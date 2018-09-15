Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.10

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 10127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NERV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,177 shares in the company, valued at $391,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 697,219 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 213,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

