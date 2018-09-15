Mincoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $37,606.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00867212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010893 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,781,827 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

