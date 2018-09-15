MILLER / HOWARD/COM (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

MILLER / HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of HIE opened at $12.92 on Friday. MILLER / HOWARD/COM has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

MILLER / HOWARD/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Miller/Howard High Income Equity.

