Millennium Management LLC Has $149.62 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,623,228 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Umpqua worth $149,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth about $10,702,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 27.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 431,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 13.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 241,501 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

