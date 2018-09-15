Micron Technology (MU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Shares of MU stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

