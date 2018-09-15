Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Lifted by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 73,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology to $115.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,791.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.