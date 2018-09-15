Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 27,200 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 27,200 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $740,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,001,195.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,359 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $999,145.32.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 39,400 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $1,077,196.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 26,433 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $738,802.35.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 21,722 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $618,425.34.

On Monday, August 27th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 34,200 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $980,856.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 145,682 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $4,160,677.92.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 66,722 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,882,227.62.

On Monday, August 20th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 123,435 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,301,886.25.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TPI Composites by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

