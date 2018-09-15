MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

MFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.33. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,415,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,416,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

