Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $616.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,358 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,204 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,224. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $540.24 and a one year high of $697.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

