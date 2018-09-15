Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,808 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 14.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $7,717,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

In other news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,893.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

