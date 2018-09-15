Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $4.18 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,753,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after buying an additional 1,683,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,971,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,002,000 after buying an additional 56,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,091,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,555,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,472,000 after buying an additional 706,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.30%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

