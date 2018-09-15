Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Grows Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,098 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,647,000 after acquiring an additional 577,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,107,000 after acquiring an additional 530,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 680,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 660,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $221.08 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.