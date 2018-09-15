MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 133.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $1,272,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $390.16 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.31 and a 1 year high of $392.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $490.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

