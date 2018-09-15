MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.41 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 88.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 123.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 319,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.61.

DAL opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,787 shares of company stock worth $6,276,276 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

