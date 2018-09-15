MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $112,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165,627 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total value of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total value of $24,495,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 553,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,351,782.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,432 shares of company stock valued at $96,485,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $392.17 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $477.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “$367.74” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

