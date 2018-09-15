Methanex (MEOH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Methanex to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Methanex from $69.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Methanex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Methanex has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.10 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 10.90%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.