Meta Financial Group (CASH) PT Lowered to $90.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $120.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Meta Financial Group’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 4th.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.66. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 561.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 815.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

