Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein Sells 277,388 Shares

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 277,388 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MESA opened at $15.60 on Friday. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

