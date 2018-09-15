Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Increased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $69.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

