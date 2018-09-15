Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,457 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,609,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,918,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,567,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,742,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,668,000 after purchasing an additional 479,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,928,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,242,000 after purchasing an additional 279,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

