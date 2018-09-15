Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

MLNT opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.24). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. equities research analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 715,148 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

