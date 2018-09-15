Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.10 price objective (up from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,959,000 after buying an additional 4,977,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,753,000 after buying an additional 1,071,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,627,000. Pagoda Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $22,958,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 566.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 650,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 552,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

