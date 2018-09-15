MediBloc Market Capitalization Hits $20.12 Million (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. MediBloc has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.03389064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.85 or 0.06871523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00866245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.01810110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00173157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01845917 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00309166 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

