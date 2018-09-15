MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. owns, develops, operates, leases and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. It operates primarily in Texas, California, Nevada and South Carolina. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get MedEquities Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:MRT opened at $9.66 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $328.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of -0.16.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 million. sell-side analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.