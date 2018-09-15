MAZA (MAZA) Market Capitalization Tops $340,702.00

MAZA (CURRENCY:MAZA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. MAZA has a market capitalization of $340,702.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MAZA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAZA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, MAZA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MAZA Profile

MAZA (MAZA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. MAZA’s total supply is 1,371,778,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,345,280 coins. The official website for MAZA is www.mazacoin.org . MAZA’s official Twitter account is @MazaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MAZA

MAZA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAZA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAZA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAZA using one of the exchanges listed above.

