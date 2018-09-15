Matrix AI Network Price Tops $0.22 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003389 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $33.26 million and $4.46 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00886509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010934 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009155 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HADAX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, DDEX, CoinEgg, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.