Materialise NV (MTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $215,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $510,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTLS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.84 million, a PE ratio of -363.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.63. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.41%. equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

