Mastercard (MA) Sets New 12-Month High at $218.69

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $218.69 and last traded at $217.93, with a volume of 151017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.54.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

