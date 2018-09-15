Mass Vehicle Ledger Hits 1-Day Volume of $67,477.00 (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $67,477.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00279407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00155043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Profile

MVL is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,861,212,027 tokens. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official website is mvlchain.io . Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mass Vehicle Ledger is blog.mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mass Vehicle Ledger

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mass Vehicle Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

