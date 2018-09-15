Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 509,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,789,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,191,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,672,000 after acquiring an additional 358,921 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,359,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,206,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,711,000 after acquiring an additional 305,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,045 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,434.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $631,200. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

