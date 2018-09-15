Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2,631.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 881,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.08%. analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

