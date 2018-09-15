Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 254.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,756 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.34.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.