Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Ferrari NV (RACE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 65,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.46 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

