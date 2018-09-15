Manx Telecom’s (MANX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

MANX opened at GBX 170 ($2.21) on Wednesday. Manx Telecom has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 209 ($2.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

Manx Telecom Company Profile

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

