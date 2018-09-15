MannKind Co. (MNKD) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,794,850 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 28,605,378 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 910,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on MannKind and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

