Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

MANH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.53. 426,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,915. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $148,303.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $385,761.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,560 shares of company stock worth $646,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

