Main Street Research LLC Has $16.33 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 48,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 62.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $209.07 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.