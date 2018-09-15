Magna International (MGA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Though Magna reported earnings and revenues miss in second-quarter 2018, both came in higher year over year. The company is focusing on growth of its lightweight thermoplastic liftgate modules as demand for crossovers and sport utility vehicles is rising. Also, Magna is expanding business through collaborations, acquisition and is also concentrating on product innovation for strong growth. In June, the company announced its decision to acquire OLSA, which will aid Magna to expand lighting capabilities and diverse product portfolio. Its partnership with May Mobility will help Magna to retrofit and scale up fleet of autonomous shuttles set. Earlier in April, it announced collaboration with BAIC Group to co-develop next-generation electric-vehicle architecture, specifically for the Chinese market. Magna also undertakes regular capital deployment in order to enhance shareholder value. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NYSE MGA opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Magna International has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). Magna International had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,118,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,854,000 after buying an additional 1,118,411 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Magna International by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,661,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,593,000 after buying an additional 835,205 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,885,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,314,000 after buying an additional 494,591 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,563,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

