Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

