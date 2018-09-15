Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 10,954 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetGear were worth $43,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,037 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $66.30 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 2.03.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $888,236.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 203,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,052.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $32,266.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,950.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,302 shares of company stock worth $3,889,032 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

