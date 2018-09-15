Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $47.14 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,993,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $47,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 674,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after acquiring an additional 279,868 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

