Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) Insider Robert Robertson Purchases 5,000 Shares

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) insider Robert Robertson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,510 ($19.67) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($98,345.71).

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 1,497.50 ($19.51) on Friday. Lowland Investment Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,390 ($18.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,590 ($20.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Lowland Investment’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

