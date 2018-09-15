London Security (LSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

London Security (LON:LSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 56.20 ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. London Security had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Shares of LSC opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.22) on Friday. London Security has a 12-month low of GBX 1,550 ($20.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,225 ($28.98).

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, and Luxembourg. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands.

