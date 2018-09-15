London Security (LSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

London Security (LON:LSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 56.20 ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. London Security had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.42%.
Shares of LSC opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.22) on Friday. London Security has a 12-month low of GBX 1,550 ($20.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,225 ($28.98).
About London Security
