LogMeIn (LOGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

LOGM stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $205,258.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $1,692,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,693.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,790 shares of company stock worth $5,190,442. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,731,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,257,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,498,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,742,000 after purchasing an additional 284,212 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 182,043 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

